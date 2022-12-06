Rent. Partners with Reputation

Rent., a Redfin company and marketing technology and services platform provider for the rental industry, is partnering with reputation experience management company Reputation, which will power the RentRep sentiment dashboard, enabling clients to monitor and manage their online reputations and social presence from one application.

RentRep. empowers clients to manage their online presence with reputation, social management and monitoring, and online review management. RentRep. clients can drive leads, improve search engine optimization, and reduce risk.