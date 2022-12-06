Rent. Partners with Reputation
Rent., a Redfin company and marketing technology and services platform provider for the rental industry, is partnering with reputation experience management company Reputation, which will power the RentRep sentiment dashboard, enabling clients to monitor and manage their online reputations and social presence from one application.
RentRep. empowers clients to manage their online presence with reputation, social management and monitoring, and online review management. RentRep. clients can drive leads, improve search engine optimization, and reduce risk.
"We are excited to work with Reputation in delivering this best-in-class software and service to the rental industry," said Jon Ziglar, Rent.'s CEO, in a statement. "A property's online reputation is a key factor in the renter's decision-making process. It can improve SEO and increase qualified lead traffic. Having good reviews is critical, as properties with 10 or more recent positive reviews average more than 4.5 times as many leads as those without. This requires tools that enable an easy and efficient way to grow and nurture online reputations to drive better results across all marketing channels. The RentRep marketing solution and strategic alliance with Reputation, provides our clients with a superior experience by providing a single dashboard that seamlessly integrates the best of both offerings along with Rent.'s best-in-class service."
"Reputation's alliance with Rent. will be a game-changer for property management leaders that want to better understand their residents' needs throughout their leasing journey. Residents want to rent five-star properties, and our best-in-class platform will enable Rent. clients to deliver this with more meaningful engagement with the communities they manage, while making targeted improvements to the renter experience that will enable continued growth. This will in turn create loyal residents, help increase resident satisfaction, and drive occupancy rates across communities," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, in a statement.