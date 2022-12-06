HypeAuditor Launches Influencer Media Kits

HypeAuditor, provider of an artificial intelligence-powered social media analytics platform for influencer marketing, today launched HypeAuditor Media Kits, a free service that generates custom media kits for influencers to distribute to companies and agencies at zero cost to the creator.?

In launching this new product, HypeAuditor enables influencers to craft compelling media kits by selecting the specific information that they want to highlight, including past successes, client testimonials, and account metrics, such as engagement rates, audience demographics, and average likes and comments per post.?

HypeAuditor Media Kits also automatically incorporate informative graphs, data, and top-performing content that creators are free to edit or remove. Additionally, influencers can add their own descriptions explaining how brands and agencies stand to benefit from potential collaborations.

"With our new influencer media kit service, we are hoping to help influencers market themselves more effectively to potential brand partners and win collaborations with their most sought-after brands. We want creators to feel empowered to showcase their achievements in the best light. This product aims to do exactly that," said Alexander Frolov, co-founder and CEO of HypeAuditor, in a statement. "This is crucial as in the current economic landscape, marketers want to get the most out of their influencer marketing strategies and are looking for the most engaging?and compatible content creators to help them achieve their goals effectively." "Updating a media kit and ensuring it is done professionally can come at a pretty high cost. Switching to HypeAuditor's media kit service has been a huge advantage given that I am provided with a link that is convenient to share, the kit is simple to update, includes all my platforms' statistics, and it's easy to access," said Shima Katouzian, a multilingual lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur with a global reach, in a statement.

HypeAuditor Media Kits support several social media networks, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Media kits can be transitioned to mobile versions and distributed with a shareable link.?