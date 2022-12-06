Mindtickle Partners with Tech Mahindra

Mindtickle, a provider of sales enablement and training technology, is partnering with Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, to provide clients with a unified, tech-enabled platform to enhance sales effectiveness.

The strategic relationship will offer clients a solution for end-to-end sales enablement challenges, such as sales onboarding, new product launches, competency benchmarking, upskilling, and more.

Mindtickle's sales enablement, conversational intelligence, content management, and sales coaching solutions, coupled with Tech Mahindra's information technology experience, will modernize sales enablement, leveraging conversational AI, gamification, and skills-based learning to improve efficiency and drive results for sales leaders, enablement, and revenue operations teams as well as other functions across the enterprise.

Together, Mindtickle and Tech Mahindra will provide industry blueprints for functional areas and capabilities that span change management, technology, and process management, business analytics, and reporting. Joint solutions will include rapid-start program templates for onboarding, training, and AI-driven field coaching.