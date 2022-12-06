Mindtickle Partners with Tech Mahindra
Mindtickle, a provider of sales enablement and training technology, is partnering with Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, to provide clients with a unified, tech-enabled platform to enhance sales effectiveness.
The strategic relationship will offer clients a solution for end-to-end sales enablement challenges, such as sales onboarding, new product launches, competency benchmarking, upskilling, and more.
Mindtickle's sales enablement, conversational intelligence, content management, and sales coaching solutions, coupled with Tech Mahindra's information technology experience, will modernize sales enablement, leveraging conversational AI, gamification, and skills-based learning to improve efficiency and drive results for sales leaders, enablement, and revenue operations teams as well as other functions across the enterprise.
Together, Mindtickle and Tech Mahindra will provide industry blueprints for functional areas and capabilities that span change management, technology, and process management, business analytics, and reporting. Joint solutions will include rapid-start program templates for onboarding, training, and AI-driven field coaching.
"We're pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra and are confident its formidable portfolio of integrated solutions, analytics, process consulting, and outsourced operations will be of significant value to our global customers across industry verticals. The Mindtickle team is excited to create a significant impact on front-office effectiveness in these organizations," Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy officer of Mindtickle, said in a statement.
"In partnership with Mindtickle, Tech Mahindra will deliver innovative sales readiness managed services to enhance sales effectiveness. We are helping customers solve problems with sales onboarding, product launches, competency gauging, upskilling, and more. All of these things will have a positive effect on call revenue, net promoter scores, and client service costs. Under Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW framework, this partnership will focus on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, further enable digital transformation, and meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our customers," Birendra Sen, head of business process services at Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.