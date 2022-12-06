Drift Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Teams

Drift, the Conversation Cloud company, has become a Microsoft independent software vendor (ISV) partner to further unlock the power of conversational marketing and sales.

Drift's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams lets companies personalize customer journeys to build quality pipeline and increase sales velocity. Since the integration is bidirectional, customers can also strengthen their CRM as their single source of truth.

"By becoming one of the first B2B conversational marketing and conversational sales solutions in Microsoft AppSource, Drift's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams makes it easier than ever for businesses to buy from businesses, all while using the software that companies already know and love," said Andrew Arocha, chief revenue officer of Drift, iun a statement. "This integration with Microsoft underscores our commitment to providing Drift customers with an integrated technology stack to overcome market challenges and build ongoing value to support their teams and revenue generation."

With Drift's two-way integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, companies can maintain a single source of truth for CRM data, take action when buyers are on their sites, and build pipelines faster. The integration automatically syncs leads, contacts, and chat transcripts from Drift into Dynamics 365 so there is a record of sales activities.

The Microsoft Teams integration combines the power of Drift with Teams to schedule meetings. Drift will automatically add a unique Teams conference link to sales reps' meetings, whether booked through the Drift bot, chat, email, or their profiles.