Salesloft Adds Governance, Account-Based Team Selling, and Mobile App
Salesloft a sales engagement platform provider, today launched several features to give companies greater flexibility, control, and governance over their sales technology.
The latest features include the following:
- Account-based team selling, with the ability to create multiple account owners so organizations can ensure a single, shared view of each account.
- Increased access controls, giving companies full control over the data to which their users have access. With data governance embedded into the platform across Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, businesses can protect sensitive revenue opportunity data, call recordings, and customer records.
- Mobile App upgrades that allow field sellers to execute sales activities on the go.
"Sales teams have adopted technology quickly, often at the expense of critical governance capabilities. This exposes companies to policy or compliance violations," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "We believe it is Salesloft's job to provide sales teams with technology they need to sell and to make sure that technology is governed. Especially in tight markets, our customers want to spend time selling not managing disparate systems."