BigCommerce Releases StagingPro

E-commerce platform provider BigCommerce, has launched StagingPro, a staging and deployment suite to test and deploy code to BigCommerce stores.

"Enterprise merchants with complex implementations have a greater need for a true staging environment that is fast, collaborative, and secure to meet the needs of developer teams to drive faster development-to-market cycles without risking the live production site," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "StagingPro is an enterprise-built solution that delivers the flexibility and scalability that is dedicated to empowering teams with the freedom to innovate and removes the ceiling from what's possible."

StagingPro provides a staging environment for merchants, agencies, and third-party developers to create one or more replica sandbox stores without the need to reproduce and duplicate work onto a production store.

With StagingPro, teams can do the following:

Run multiple projects at once and save time with faster development and deployment cycles with enforced best practices;

Take advantage of real-time automated push, pull, change, and error notifications;

Create replica staging websites with the same data as a production environment to securely test designs and catalogs;

Scale up to meet growing teams; and

Integrates seamlessly with Github, Atlassian Jira, and Microsoft with auditing and rollback capabilities.