BigCommerce Releases StagingPro
E-commerce platform provider BigCommerce, has launched StagingPro, a staging and deployment suite to test and deploy code to BigCommerce stores.
"Enterprise merchants with complex implementations have a greater need for a true staging environment that is fast, collaborative, and secure to meet the needs of developer teams to drive faster development-to-market cycles without risking the live production site," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "StagingPro is an enterprise-built solution that delivers the flexibility and scalability that is dedicated to empowering teams with the freedom to innovate and removes the ceiling from what's possible."
StagingPro provides a staging environment for merchants, agencies, and third-party developers to create one or more replica sandbox stores without the need to reproduce and duplicate work onto a production store.
With StagingPro, teams can do the following:
- Run multiple projects at once and save time with faster development and deployment cycles with enforced best practices;
- Take advantage of real-time automated push, pull, change, and error notifications;
- Create replica staging websites with the same data as a production environment to securely test designs and catalogs;
- Scale up to meet growing teams; and
- Integrates seamlessly with Github, Atlassian Jira, and Microsoft with auditing and rollback capabilities.
"StagingPro is a game-changer for how we collaborate with our clients. It's incredibly feature-rich and can handle all content types, such as promotions, products, categories, and themes, synced in any direction. They've built out a developer-focused workflow where my team can really hone in on highly skilled software engineering or deploy to quality assurance or promote to production with the confidence the changes will be the same each time," said James Cowie, e-commerce solutions architect at Inviqa, a beta-tester for StagingPro, in a statement. "Being able to deploy to multiple environments without having to go through the hassle of booting up your command line, doing the stencil push, having it all in one place and linking it to different GitHub actions and notifications makes this the best staging solution I've ever used."