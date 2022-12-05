Keywords Studios to Acquire Helpshift

Keywords Studios, a technical and creative services provider to the video games industry, is acquiring Helpshift, a consumer-facing digital support platform provider, for $75 million.

Helpshift's customer support automation tool manages and resolves customer support issues in real time within mobile apps, combining conversational artificial intelligence, automation, translation and agent support.

Helpshift will be integrated with Keywords' Player Support business. This will further be enhanced by Keywords' Kantan AI studio, which uses advanced machine translation and will expand the number of languages supported in-app by Helpshift's platform.

"We are excited to welcome the talented Helpshift team to Keywords after partnering with them for a number of years. We have seen firsthand the power of their technology and its ability to improve player engagement and retention. We believe being able to deliver a holistic player experience solution will be a compelling offering for our clients and further support our strategic partnership ambitions with them. We are really looking forward to working with the team and supporting their growth as we continue to deliver against our long-term strategy for the group," Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords Studios, said in a statement:

"Helpshift is thrilled to join Keywords, and we believe that by becoming part of the group we will drive the long-term growth of our platform and create tremendous value for our customers. We are excited to be able to combine with KantanAI and Player Support to provide a holistic, modern support journey fusing conversational AI, automation, translation, agent support, and more. Together, we will be able to cover the full spectrum of support needs and service levels, applying Helpshift's technology for efficiency and the seamless experience consumers want, and leveraging Keywords' agents to provide higher value-add interactions. We are looking forward to paving the road for the future of support with the wider Keywords group," said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift, in a statement.