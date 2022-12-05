Spiro.AI Incorporates AI-Generated Content into Sales Platform
Spiro.AI has added more artificial intelligence-generated content into its customer platform, linking its AI content generator with its AI Engine to automatically collect customer data and then proactively alert next-best actions.
The Spiro AI Engine automatically collects data from all customer communications and then provides an AI-generated transcript of all calls. With this new release, Spiro's AI Engine now generates a call summary and drafts an email based on the call, which an account manager can quickly send to the customer to recap their conversation and capture next steps. For this release, Spiro is leveraging OpenAI's GTP-3's advanced AI features.
"With AI and machine learning, the more data, the better," said Spiro.AI CEO Adam Honig in a statement. "Spiro has spent eight years collecting mountains of data about virtually every customer interaction and has focused on synthesizing that data to make it instantly accessible to everyone. OpenAI has provided an incredible tool to help us take advantage of this wealth of data in ways that help customer-facing employees take the actions needed to build stronger relationships with their prospects and customers.
"The power of Spiro's platform is the proactive recommendations prompting users to take action, like alerting a customer to a fulfillment delay or reaching out about a missed order," Honig added. "Now we are taking it to the next level by addressing the real challenges that manufacturers face around knowing what's going on with their most important customers and ensuring they're providing the best service possible while continuing to build strong customer relationships."
