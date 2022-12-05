Spiro.AI Incorporates AI-Generated Content into Sales Platform

Spiro.AI has added more artificial intelligence-generated content into its customer platform, linking its AI content generator with its AI Engine to automatically collect customer data and then proactively alert next-best actions.

The Spiro AI Engine automatically collects data from all customer communications and then provides an AI-generated transcript of all calls. With this new release, Spiro's AI Engine now generates a call summary and drafts an email based on the call, which an account manager can quickly send to the customer to recap their conversation and capture next steps. For this release, Spiro is leveraging OpenAI's GTP-3's advanced AI features.