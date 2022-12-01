FullStory DXI Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

FullStory has made its Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) platform for creating digital products, websites, and apps available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Through the Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can now procure FullStory's DXI and access actionable data and insights from FullStory across the suite of Google Cloud products. Additionally, FullStory's platform integrates with Google Optimize, Google Analytics, and Google BigQuery, allowing users to access digital experience and analytics data.