Harte Hanks Acquires InsideOut Solutions

Harte Hanks, a customer experience company, has acquired InsideOut Solutions, an inside sales optimization firm offering inbound and outbound sales outsourcing and experimentation services, for $7.5 million.

"With the acquisition of InsideOut and its inside sales capabilities, Harte Hanks is uniquely positioned to help customers drive growth by optimizing sales and marketing demand generation programs," said Brian Linscott, Harte Hanks' CEO, in a statement.

"Harte Hanks' proven ability to drive marketing leads with our cross-segment Marketing Services and Customer Care team and InsideOut's talent, processes, and experience in delivering sales-qualified leads will drive higher value for our clients," Linscott added. "InsideOut clients can now come to Harte Hanks for a broad scope of marketing, including data and analytics, customer care, fulfillment, and logistics services."

"We are thrilled to have InsideOut join the Harte Hanks team. What attracted us to Harte Hanks was the clear alignment in culture and values, the like-minded commitment to our partners, and a focus on our people, who we believe are the cornerstone for our successes," said Christina Cherry, CEO of InsideOut, in a statement. "This transaction enables us to scale faster and support further growth for our partners and to provide additional opportunities for our exceptional team of employees given Harte Hanks' broader scope of services."