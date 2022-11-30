Talkwalker Implements Large Language Models for Consumer Intelligence

Consumer intelligence platform provide Talkwalker has implemented large language models within its consumer intelligence acceleration platform.

Powered by Blue Silk Artificial Intelligence, the implementation of large language models provides added speed and agility to categorize millions of relevant social conversations and capture the essence of thousands of customer support emails, reviews, and surveys, to draw actionable insights in real time.

Based on trained language data sets, large language models learn the relationships between words and phrases that can be used to predict and generate new text, translate between languages, and perform other natural language processing tasks, such as answering questions, classification, or summarization.

The large language models Talkwalker is using are up to 1,000 times more functional than the first-generation models, according to the company.

"Data insights are invaluable, but in today's digital world, brands are flooded with so much data they're struggling to efficiently and cost-effectively surface the key insights they need to take action," David Low, chief marketing officer of Talkwalker, said in a statement. "Talkwalker's pioneering innovations use cutting-edge large language models, automation, and AI to do the hard work behind the scenes so marketers can gain access to valuable insights more quickly and easily than ever before.">

Blue Silk Insight and 1-Click AI Classifier are the first applications to incorporate the new large language models.