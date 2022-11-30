Uberall Adds Messages to CoreX Platform

Uberall, a provider of hybrid customer experience (CX) solutions, has enhanced its Uberall CoreX platform with Messages, a complete messaging solution that helps multilocation businesses shorten their customers' paths to purchase via live agents and AI chatbots.

"While many companies understand the importance of customer convenience, they often consider it a daunting proposition to give customers the ability to message them, especially when they run many locations," said Florian Hübner, Uberall's CEO and founder, in a statement. "However, research clearly shows that consumers prefer to message businesses about products and services and are even prepared to pay more for convenience. We built Messages to make it incredibly easy and scalable for businesses to engage with and convert local customers on the messaging platforms they use."

Uberall Messages helps businesses activate messaging channels for each location with a single interface where they can engage directly with customers on popular messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger and Google. Businesses can respond to messages manually or activate conversational AI chatbots that draw on their locations' data profiles to provide answers and interactions 24/7.

"Uberall Messages has been a game-changer for us. It enabled us to implement conversational commerce with ease and confidence while ensuring we reply to all customer inquiries. We've been able to automate a large number of responses, particularly appointment requests, which represent 70 percent of the messages we receive," said Letizia Julie, digital marketing project manager at DEKRA, in a statement. "Beyond improvements in our customer relationship management processes, this tool allows us to free up time for our field teams who juggle technical controls and phone bookings."

Other Uberall innovations released today were Review Generation, Premium Photos, Media Manager, and Local Inventory, all designed to help businesses offer customers more convenient ways to find, explore, book, and buy the products and services they want.

Uberall Review Generation allows businesses to get more reviews by inviting customers to share their experiences online via email or text using customizable templates and a link to leave a review for the specific location they visited.

Uberall Premium Photos streamlines the process of publishing local photos to every location’s online business profile, with an end-to-end service that includes professionally shot photos optimized for search and discovery.

Uberall Media Manager helps businesses centrally organize local photos and videos and take control over how their locations look on Google, Apple Maps, Facebook, and other directories.

Uberall Local Inventory allows retailers to dynamically publish and promote products they have in stock at their local stores online, in places such as Google Search and their websites.