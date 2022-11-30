Yext Supports Google Pickup and Delivery Options

Yext has added functionality to its platform that will allow restaurants to manage pickup and delivery options on their Google Business Profiles.

With this new integration, Google Place Actions are featured prominently on knowledge panels and allow users to place orders through third-party services or restaurant websites. Profiles without these options display text that reads "may offer delivery" and "may offer pickup." Adding Place Action links gives consumers greater assurance when ordering from a restaurant and might also improve a location's rank in organic search results.