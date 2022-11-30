Braze Supports AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

Braze, provider of a customer engagement platform, now supports the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners.

Braze supports AWS products and services, such as Amazon Simplified Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Personalize, and Amazon EventBridge. Through AWS, Braze collects and processes more than 500 billion pieces of consumer behavior data per month to build audience profiles and improve personalized messaging.