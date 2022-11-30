Act! CRM Comes to the U.K.
Act!, a CRM and marketing automation solution provider for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has made its Act! CRM available in the United Kingdom.
Released in the United States in 2021, Act! CRM is a CRM and e-marketing solution that offers customer management, calendar, pipeline, forecasting, reporting, and email marketing features to SMBs.
"With SMBs accounting for 99.9 percent of the U.K. business population, there is a clear indication of the important role they play in the national economy and the need for solutions like Act! CRM to support the work they do," said Steve Oriola, president and CEO of Act!, in a statement. "The UK launch of Act! CRM is an important milestone in our effort to grow our new-to-franchise customers by targeting today's professional services businesses with a focus on customer relationships, not just transactions."