GetResponse Introduces AI Product Recommendations

GetResponse, a provider of email marketing and marketing automation software has launched AI Product Recommendations, allowing shop owners to show products to visitors with the highest probability to convert based on their past behavior and transactional histories.

AI Product Recommendations provides the following:

Recommended for you, a self-learning model that displays recommendations with the highest probability of conversion for specific customers;

Most viewed in category, which recommends products with the most views within specific categories;

Most similar in category, which displays products based on their similarities in names and descriptions;

Recently visited in-store, based on shoppers' previous visits to the store;

Others also viewed/purchased in-store, which suggests products other customers have checked or purchased in-store; and

Rule-driven recommendations, where store owners define the products they want to promote to their customers.