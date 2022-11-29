Babel Street to Acquire Rosette

Babel Street, a data-to-knowledge company, will acquire Rosette, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered text analytics platform, from BasisTech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Specific capabilities that Rosette will bring to Babel Street include the following:

Advanced natural language understanding, including relevancy scoring, document clustering, and Chinese, Japanese, and Korean tokenization.

Entity extraction, including identifying relationships between people, places, and organizations;

Entity mapping to identify and filter open-source searches across the worl's largest enriched document store.

Expanded artificial intelligence modeling, including topic classification and intent detection, risk and fraud scoring, entity attribution, and pattern detection.

Rosette's text analytics platform provides cross-lingual identity resolution and applies machine learning and deep neural nets to help companies identify and understand relationships among people, locations, organizations, and events in multilingual text. Babel Street delivers insights from across a massive, multilingual digital landscape through a single pane of glass for analysis, collaboration, and action.

The union will provide greater intent understanding and trend discovery for governments and commercial enterprises across many industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and logistics.

"Babel Street's deep expertise in cross-lingual search across massive amounts of data, coupled with Rosette's ability to identify, categorize, extract, index, and analyze all aspects of multilanguage text, will help improve safety and security for our customers," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street, in a statement. "With the addition of Rosette, we will create a leader in threat and risk intelligence best positioned to capitalize on the large market opportunity at a time when this technology is increasingly vital for awareness and security. We're thrilled to welcome Rosette's deep bench of talent to the Babel Street team." "We're excited for the opportunity to see Rosette's technology integrated with the most comprehensive and flexible open-source intelligence platform available," said Carl Hoffman, CEO of BasisTech, in a statement. "Rosette's NLP capabilities are a natural complement to Babel Street's advanced analytics capabilities and will provide a powerful asset in helping screen for global threats and risk with greater context and understanding." "In addition to threat detection, conversational AI-enabling technologies like NLP have the potential to become the basis for trust between companies and their customers or trading partners," said Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research, in a statement. "Rapid recognition of intent, real-time situational awareness, and machine learning empower Babel Street and Rosette to be the cornerstone for an ever-expanding set of mission-critical use cases."

Following the close of the transaction, Babel Street will continue to market Rosette as a stand-alone offering and incorporate Rosette's technologies into its own solutions.