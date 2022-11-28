CleverTap Launches CleverTap for Startups

CleverTap has launched CleverTap for Startups (C4S), an initiative offering CleverTap's retention platform to all budding digital-native companies to help them personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints.

CleverTap has partnered with more than 50 venture capital firms, incubators, and business accelerators to provide exclusive discounts and resources to early-stage startups through this initiative. Early-stage startups can opt for a flexible plan with no minimum scale requirement, make use of the platform with as low as 5000 monthly active users, customize the platform with add-ons, and only pay for the services they use.