CleverTap Launches CleverTap for Startups
CleverTap has launched CleverTap for Startups (C4S), an initiative offering CleverTap's retention platform to all budding digital-native companies to help them personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints.
CleverTap has partnered with more than 50 venture capital firms, incubators, and business accelerators to provide exclusive discounts and resources to early-stage startups through this initiative. Early-stage startups can opt for a flexible plan with no minimum scale requirement, make use of the platform with as low as 5000 monthly active users, customize the platform with add-ons, and only pay for the services they use.
"Every small business needs an ecosystem of stakeholders that are supportive and will help them get on their growth journeys. Be it small or big, startups can use all the help they can get. In our effort to bolster new businesses globally we are excited to launch CleverTap for Startups," said Anand Jain, co-founder and chief product officer of CleverTap, in a statement. "Customer retention for consumer brands is one of the key components to building a successful business. By offering our solutions to startups at a lower cost with flexible options, we want to create an atmosphere where we can support new businesses from their 0-to-1 and then 1-to-100 journeys."