Aivo Launches Video Conversational AI

Aivo, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies for customer service, has developed Video Conversational AI with Synthesia, provider of an AI video generation platform that turns text into video in minutes.

Video Conversational Al allows companies to interact with customers through video chat with a virtual AI-generated avatar. It can understand and respond to customer questions in real time and learns with each conversation to become more effective at addressing each customer's situation.