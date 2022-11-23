Aivo Launches Video Conversational AI
Aivo, a provider of artificial intelligence technologies for customer service, has developed Video Conversational AI with Synthesia, provider of an AI video generation platform that turns text into video in minutes.
Video Conversational Al allows companies to interact with customers through video chat with a virtual AI-generated avatar. It can understand and respond to customer questions in real time and learns with each conversation to become more effective at addressing each customer's situation.
"We're very excited to finally launch Video Conversational AI. Brands are eager to keep innovating while consumers are more demanding than ever. It's time to take innovation a step further, and we believe that Video Conversational AI will lead companies in that direction," said Martin Frascaroli, CEO of Aivo, in a statement.