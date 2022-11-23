AppHub Acquires REVIEWS.io

AppHub, an ecommerce enablement platform provider, has acquired REVIEWS.io, a provider of customer review, loyalty, survey and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The product suite offered by REVIEWS.io fully supports the AppHub mission to build software that enables e-commerce success," said Arjun Batra, co-founder and co-CEO of AppHub, in a statement. "Our combined platform addresses a range of pain points for e-commerce businesses, including marketing, conversion, logistics, and now reviews, making it well-positioned to serve both SMB and enterprise customers."

"E-commerce has become incredibly crowded, forcing brands to compete more aggressively than ever for customer attention," said Callum McKeefery, co-founder of REVIEWS.io, in a statement. "When we started REVIEWS.io 10 years ago, we wanted to create a product that would allow brands to build trust with their customers by enabling direct, useful feedback. AppHub is a great partner for us because of their broad ecommerce expertise and customer footprint, which will enable us to further accelerate growth."