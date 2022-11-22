Agent CRM Launches Adbase
Agent CRM has launched AdBase to help users launch Facebook Ads from within the desktop application.
Adbase includes a library of 10 templates with pre-built marketing campaigns for life insurance, annuities, home insurance, and more.
"Today is a historic day for the Agent CRM brand. We continue to innovate and improve the user experience," said Alex Branning, president of Agent CRM parent company the Branning Group, in a statement. "AdBase eliminates the need for our users to go through training courses that teach how to run ads on the Meta platform. This tool simplifies the launching process, cleans up the ‘Meta Maze’ for overcoming vague error messages, and gives our users to proven ad campaigns."