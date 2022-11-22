Epicor Launches Service CRM Product

Epicor has released Epicor Service CRM, a solution for automotive service businesses.

Epicor Service CRM comes with a comprehensive suite of website, search engine optimization, and online reputation management features through Optimize Digital Marketing, a provider of digital services for automotive businesses. The system helps vehicle service businesses attract and retain customers, recapture customers, generate more revenue per vehicle, and maximize their presence in social media and online.

Additional features in Epicor Service CRM include the following:

Development and execution of custom digital marketing strategies;

Reputation management, including daily monitoring and content generation, for Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Yelp, Instagram, and Nextdoor;

Website development, content curation, and search engine optimization; and

Digital advertising campaigns.