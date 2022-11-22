Lawmatics CRM Integrates with MyCase

Lawmatics, has integrated its CRM product with the MyCase law practice management platform.

The integration allows all leads and contacts created within Lawmatics to be synchronized with MyCase to simplify new client onboarding. The synchronization, which can be manual or automatic, includes all contacts, files, custom fields, and notes from Lawmatics.

"Both Lawmatics and MyCase represent innovative answers to different problems in case management and client intake," said Matt Spiegel, Lawmatics' founder and CEO, in a statement. "This integration is especially meaningful to me because it connects the two companies I founded with the purpose of helping law firms leverage modern technology to run a more efficient practice."

"This integration provides a unique solution for legal professionals who are seeking to enhance the lead management tools already available in MyCase," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of MyCase and its parent company AffiniPay, in a statement. "With this integration, key Lawmatics data seamlessly transfers to the MyCase platform, allowing our customers to easily manage cases from start to finish."