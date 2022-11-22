Buying Buddy Adds Email Marketing to IDX CRM
Buying Buddy has added email marketing features to its IDX CRM for real estate professionals.
The new email marketing feature helps agents create targeted email marketing campaigns and group and segment contacts within the Buying Buddy CRM system to create and send bulk emails such as newsletters, new listings announcements, invitations, and open-house follow-ups. Agents can also include selected properties with any email communication with just a few clicks. All messages are automatically tracked within a contact's history.
"We are thrilled to help real estate agents amplify their marketing efforts with our new bulk email marketing feature," said Paul Eastwood, founder and president of Buying Buddy, in a statement. "With this new feature, the power of direct and focused email communications is put directly into the hands of the agent, without the need for expensive add-on email marketing services."