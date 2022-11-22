Buying Buddy Adds Email Marketing to IDX CRM

Buying Buddy has added email marketing features to its IDX CRM for real estate professionals.

The new email marketing feature helps agents create targeted email marketing campaigns and group and segment contacts within the Buying Buddy CRM system to create and send bulk emails such as newsletters, new listings announcements, invitations, and open-house follow-ups. Agents can also include selected properties with any email communication with just a few clicks. All messages are automatically tracked within a contact's history.