Tempest Integrates iDSS CRM with Cvent
Tempest, a provider of digital solutions for the destination marketing industry, has integrated its iDSS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform with Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality technology provider.
This new integration pairs iDSS with the Cvent Supplier Network for standardization of data collection and improved efficiency with RFP sourcing and response processes. Users of both iDSS and Cvent can now view, promote, and track RFPs sent through the Cvent Supplier Network directly within iDSS, while also being able to easily share Cvent RFP information with local partners via the iDSS Extranet, among other features.
"As a long-time leader in the hospitality technology space, we're constantly innovating to better support the thousands of hotels and DMOs that leverage our software to drive business," said Janine Alsalam, Cvent's vice president of sales, in a statement. "This new integration with iDSS is a direct result of those efforts and further highlights our commitment to maximizing our Cvent platform capabilities through APIs that empower our partners to build upon. We're proud to deliver what we believe to be an extremely valuable solution for DMOs to work more efficiently, reduce manual entry, and focus efforts on maximizing results with planners and venues."
"The Cvent integration is a fantastic example of what happens when like-minded organizations and partners collaborate, and we're excited about the value this new offering creates for the destinations we support," said Tempest CEO Alex Heimann in a statement. "This industry-leading collaboration not only streamlines operations for our destination partners but builds a solid foundation for a shared vision of innovation and collaboration within the travel, tourism, meetings, and events industries."
"The integration of the Cvent platform with our CRM system is critically important as we look for technology solutions that improve business operations," said Bradley Kent, senior vice president and chief sales and services officer at Visit Dallas, in a statement. "The partnership between Cvent and iDSS enables our sales team to spend additional time connecting with meeting planners to showcase why Dallas is such a premier location for meetings and events."