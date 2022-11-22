Tempest Integrates iDSS CRM with Cvent

Tempest, a provider of digital solutions for the destination marketing industry, has integrated its iDSS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform with Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality technology provider.

This new integration pairs iDSS with the Cvent Supplier Network for standardization of data collection and improved efficiency with RFP sourcing and response processes. Users of both iDSS and Cvent can now view, promote, and track RFPs sent through the Cvent Supplier Network directly within iDSS, while also being able to easily share Cvent RFP information with local partners via the iDSS Extranet, among other features.