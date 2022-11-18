Infobip Integrates with Google Cloud DialogFlow

"More and more customers would prefer to message a business than make a call. Businesses need to be where their customers are, which is why we've integrated with Google Cloud Dialogflow to offer clients access to Conversations, our cloud contact center platform, and WhatsApp for Business," Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, said in a statement. "By enabling our clients and partners to add real-time communications features to their applications without needing to build the infrastructure, we help accelerate the pace of innovation while generating truly engaging customer experiences. Google Cloud's like-minded approach to technology and innovation makes them a perfect partner for Infobip, and we hope to continue working alongside them."

Google Cloud Dialogflow now offers access to WhatsApp through Infobip’s cloud contact center solution Conversations, In addition, the integration enables Dialogflow customers to scale their operations and customer communications globally, through a single platform.

The integration leverages Conversations, Infobip's cloud contact center platform, and WhatsApp for Business to provide rich and meaningful customer messaging.

Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, has integrated with Dialogflow, Google Cloud's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot-building platform, to provide enhanced messaging capabilities for Dialogflow customers.

