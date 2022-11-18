Obsess, provider of an experiential e-commerce platform for creating immersive virtual stores, launched Branded Avatars, allowing companies to customize the look-and-feel and character style of shopper avatars to create branded metaverse experiences on their e-commerce sites. Shoppers can personalize all aspects of their branded avatars, including skin tone, facial features, body shape, clothing, and makeup.

Charlotte Tilbury is the first company to partner with Obsess to offer the new functionality, introducing it as part of its Charlotte’s Beauty Realm holiday wonderland.

Shoppers will be able to customize their avatars in a browser-based virtual store environment—with no download, signup, login or fee required. The function also allows shoppers to apply complete makeup looks to their avatars.

In addition, the new function enables friends to shop and attend events together in real time with their friends’ avatars. Shoppers can use their personalized avatars to walk through and experience the virtual environment together, discovering, learning about and purchasing products, all while interacting and conversing in real time.