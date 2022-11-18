Balance Integrates with Shopify

Balance, a provider of B2B e-commerce payment solutionss, has integrated with Shopify, a provider of internet infrastructure for commerce, enabling B2B merchants to allow customers to defer payment by up to 60 days and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.

Once merchants connect their Shopify store to Balance, new buyers can instantly qualify in-cart, while returning buyers receive access to rolling net terms.

In addition to extending financing, Balance processes the transaction, handles refunds, and gives merchants full control of payment capture. Plus, merchants can see a complete list of their transactions, buyers, and updated credit limits, all within their Shopify dashboards.