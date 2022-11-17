Wanna Be a Marketer? Move to Delaware
Researchers from search engine optimization company Rank Tracker identified Delaware as the most promising state for budding marketing professionals based on the number of job openings per 100,000 of the state population. The company used data from job site Jooble to come up with its lists.
Top ten best states for a marketing career:
Rank
State
Job count (Marketing manager and executive combined)
Jobs per 100,000 people
1
Delaware
16,213
1,608
2
Wyoming
6,157
1,062
3
Vermont
6,761
1,046
4
South Dakota
8,967
995
5
Montana
10,869
985
6
North Dakota
7,481
935
7
Alaska
6,273
850
8
Massachusetts
59,093
829
9
Rhode Island
8,683
785
10
New Hampshire
10,782
776
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the mean salary for a marketing manager in the United States is $153,440.
"When you look at the sheer number of job openings across the country, it's amazing to see how much the marketing industry is flourishing right now," the Rank Tracker analysts reported.
"This kind of research offers hope for those who are already established in their career and may be struggling to find a new role. Each state has something unique to offer, and seeking opportunities in a new state can be the perfect way to flourish," they said further. "For those who are just starting out in their marketing career,s there are more than 591,000 marketing executive jobs across the whole country and counting. This is a really positive number of positions, and it is clear that entry-level candidates are in demand right now.”
Following is the full state list:
Rank
State
Job count (Marketing manager and executive combined)
Jobs per 100,000 people
1
Delaware
16,213
1,608
2
Wyoming
6,157
1,062
3
Vermont
6,761
1,046
4
South Dakota
8,967
995
5
Montana
10,869
985
6
North Dakota
7,481
935
7
Alaska
6,273
850
8
Massachusetts
59,093
829
9
Rhode Island
8,683
785
10
New Hampshire
10,782
776
11
Maryland
44,242
707
12
Colorado
41,460
700
13
Virginia
59,549
680
14
Nebraska
13,084
658
15
Kansas
18,604
630
16
Washington
49,270
624
17
Maine
8,531
623
18
Connecticut
22,157
613
19
Idaho
11,403
602
20
Minnesota
34,413
595
21
Utah
19,078
566
22
Georgia
60,930
558
23
Illinois
70,969
554
24
Nevada
17,469
548
25
Iowa
17,569
546
26
North Carolina
57,540
542
27
Indiana
36,120
528
28
Missouri
32,331
522
29
New Mexico
10,905
512
30
Hawaii
7,548
512
31
Arizona
36,604
501
32
New Jersey
46,532
496
33
Pennsylvania
62,265
477
34
Wisconsin
28,027
472
35
Tennessee
32,665
465
36
Arkansas
13,971
461
37
South Carolina
22,952
440
38
Texas
130,124
435
39
Ohio
50,233
424
40
West Virginia
7,546
423
41
California
168,569
421
42
Alabama
21,335
421
42
Kentucky
18,887
416
43
New York
83,858
412
44
Louisiana
18,747
400
45
Oklahoma
15,916
398
46
Michigan
39,252
388
47
Florida
80,706
365
48
Mississippi
10,525
356
49
Oregon
12,713
294
50
Maryland
44,242
707