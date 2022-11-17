Wanna Be a Marketer? Move to Delaware

Researchers from search engine optimization company Rank Tracker identified Delaware as the most promising state for budding marketing professionals based on the number of job openings per 100,000 of the state population. The company used data from job site Jooble to come up with its lists.



Top ten best states for a marketing career:

Rank State Job count (Marketing manager and executive combined) Jobs per 100,000 people 1 Delaware 16,213 1,608 2 Wyoming 6,157 1,062 3 Vermont 6,761 1,046 4 South Dakota 8,967 995 5 Montana 10,869 985 6 North Dakota 7,481 935 7 Alaska 6,273 850 8 Massachusetts 59,093 829 9 Rhode Island 8,683 785 10 New Hampshire 10,782 776

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the mean salary for a marketing manager in the United States is $153,440.



"When you look at the sheer number of job openings across the country, it's amazing to see how much the marketing industry is flourishing right now," the Rank Tracker analysts reported.

"This kind of research offers hope for those who are already established in their career and may be struggling to find a new role. Each state has something unique to offer, and seeking opportunities in a new state can be the perfect way to flourish," they said further. "For those who are just starting out in their marketing career,s there are more than 591,000 marketing executive jobs across the whole country and counting. This is a really positive number of positions, and it is clear that entry-level candidates are in demand right now.”



Following is the full state list: