  • November 17, 2022

Wanna Be a Marketer? Move to Delaware

Researchers from search engine optimization company Rank Tracker identified Delaware as the most promising state for budding marketing professionals based on the number of job openings per 100,000 of the state population. The company used data from job site Jooble to come up with its lists.

Top ten best states for a marketing career:

Rank

State

Job count (Marketing manager and executive combined)

Jobs per 100,000 people

1

Delaware

16,213

1,608

2

Wyoming

6,157

1,062

3

Vermont

6,761

1,046

4

South Dakota

8,967

995

5

Montana

10,869

985

6

North Dakota

7,481

935

7

Alaska

6,273

850

8

Massachusetts

59,093

829

9

Rhode Island

8,683

785

10

New Hampshire

10,782

776

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the mean salary for a marketing manager in the United States is $153,440.

"When you look at the sheer number of job openings across the country, it's amazing to see how much the marketing industry is flourishing right now," the Rank Tracker analysts reported.

"This kind of research offers hope for those who are already established in their career and may be struggling to find a new role. Each state has something unique to offer, and seeking opportunities in a new state can be the perfect way to flourish," they said further. "For those who are just starting out in their marketing career,s there are more than 591,000 marketing executive jobs across the whole country and counting. This is a really positive number of positions, and it is clear that entry-level candidates are in demand right now.”

Following is the full state list:

Rank

State

Job count (Marketing manager and executive combined)

Jobs per 100,000 people

1

Delaware

16,213

1,608

2

Wyoming

6,157

1,062

3

Vermont

6,761

1,046

4

South Dakota

8,967

995

5

Montana

10,869

985

6

North Dakota

7,481

935

7

Alaska

6,273

850

8

Massachusetts

59,093

829

9

Rhode Island

8,683

785

10

New Hampshire

10,782

776

11

Maryland

44,242

707

12

Colorado

41,460

700

13

Virginia

59,549

680

14

Nebraska

13,084

658

15

Kansas

18,604

630

16

Washington

49,270

624

17

Maine

8,531

623

18

Connecticut

22,157

613

19

Idaho

11,403

602

20

Minnesota

34,413

595

21

Utah

19,078

566

22

Georgia

60,930

558

23

Illinois

70,969

554

24

Nevada

17,469

548

25

Iowa

17,569

546

26

North Carolina

57,540

542

27

Indiana

36,120

528

28

Missouri

32,331

522

29

New Mexico

10,905

512

30

Hawaii

7,548

512

31

Arizona

36,604

501

32

New Jersey

46,532

496

33

Pennsylvania

62,265

477

34

Wisconsin

28,027

472

35

Tennessee

32,665

465

36

Arkansas

13,971

461

37

South Carolina

22,952

440

38

Texas

130,124

435

39

Ohio

50,233

424

40

West Virginia

7,546

423

41

California

168,569

421

42

Alabama

21,335

421

42

Kentucky

18,887

416

43

New York

83,858

412

44

Louisiana

18,747

400

45

Oklahoma

15,916

398

46

Michigan

39,252

388

47

Florida

80,706

365

48

Mississippi

10,525

356

49

Oregon

12,713

294

50

Maryland

44,242

707

