Clearbit Partners with G2

Clearbit, a provider of B2B marketing intelligence, has integrated G2 Buyer Intent data into its platform to help marketers, better engage the right companies at the right time.

"Marketers know that engaging the right companies at the right time is key, but with increased pressure to build high-quality pipeline, it's never been more critical," said Harlow Ward, chief technology officer at Clearbit, in a statement. "With G2 and Clearbit, teams can now leverage the powerful combination of company fit and buyer intent to focus their funnel and even use Clearbit Capture to discover key buyers and contacts at their best-fit, high-intent prospects."

Customers of G2 and Clearbit can now access relevant G2 Buyer Intent Signals directly in Clearbit's Data Activation Platform. Available information includes the following:

Companies viewing their G2 Product Profiles and Sponsored Content;

Companies viewing their G2 Category(ies), Comparison Products, and Alternative & Competitor Pages; and

G2 Buyer Intent Scores for every visiting company.