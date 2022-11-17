Clearbit Partners with G2
Clearbit, a provider of B2B marketing intelligence, has integrated G2 Buyer Intent data into its platform to help marketers, better engage the right companies at the right time.
"Marketers know that engaging the right companies at the right time is key, but with increased pressure to build high-quality pipeline, it's never been more critical," said Harlow Ward, chief technology officer at Clearbit, in a statement. "With G2 and Clearbit, teams can now leverage the powerful combination of company fit and buyer intent to focus their funnel and even use Clearbit Capture to discover key buyers and contacts at their best-fit, high-intent prospects."
Customers of G2 and Clearbit can now access relevant G2 Buyer Intent Signals directly in Clearbit's Data Activation Platform. Available information includes the following:
- Companies viewing their G2 Product Profiles and Sponsored Content;
- Companies viewing their G2 Category(ies), Comparison Products, and Alternative & Competitor Pages; and
- G2 Buyer Intent Scores for every visiting company.
"Buyer intent data is a secret weapon for leading B2B marketers," said Christine Li, vice president of growth and enablement at G2, in a statement. "Clearbit's integration with G2 helps marketers take that data even further, driving more streamlined actions for sales, intent-based revenue, and realizing the full potential of account-based marketing."
Related Articles
RollWorks Partners with G2
23 Feb 2022
RollWorks customers now have access to buyer insights from G2 website searches.
Chili Piper Integrates with G2
16 Aug 2022
Chili Piper's integration with G2 allow the instant booking of meetings with vendors.
G2 and ZoomInfo Integrate Intent Data
15 Sep 2022
The integration between G2 Buyer Intent and ZoomInfo's SalesOS and MarketingOS optimizes sales and marketing to target in-market buyers.