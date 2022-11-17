Simpleview Partners with Satisfi Labs
Simpleview, a provider of CRM, content management, and marketing solutions, for the hospitality industry, is partnering with Satisfi Labs, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and live chat platforms for the tourism, entertainment, andsports industries.
The integration between Satisfi Labs and Simpleview allows destination marketers to answer website visitors' questions about listings, events, health and safety measures, transportation and parking, and more. The destination-specific AI chat solution provides real-time information through web or mobile.
"We are thrilled that this partnership will connect our clients with Satisfi Labs' AI and live chat services," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview, in a statement. "Satisfi Labs has excelled at helping destinations communicate with visitors and build stronger relationships with partners, which aligns with Simpleview's goal to provide DMOs with the best technology and tools in the industry."
"Visitors want to get answers digitally 24/7, which is why destinations are investing in conversational channels to meet visitor demand," said Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs, in a statement. We are excited to partner with Simpleview to provide an automated and scalable solution that leverages Simpleview's CMS and is specifically tailored to help visitors converse with DMOs."
UrVenue Partners with Satisfi Labs on Hospitality Virtual Assistant
29 Apr 2021
UrVenue's and Satisfi Labs' chatbot can take bookings and relay information across digital touchpoints.
Satisfi Labs and Noble Partner on Food & Beverage Assistant
14 Jul 2021
Food & Beverage Assistant provides on-demand answers and ordering through chat.