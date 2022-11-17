Simpleview Partners with Satisfi Labs

Simpleview, a provider of CRM, content management, and marketing solutions, for the hospitality industry, is partnering with Satisfi Labs, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and live chat platforms for the tourism, entertainment, andsports industries.

The integration between Satisfi Labs and Simpleview allows destination marketers to answer website visitors' questions about listings, events, health and safety measures, transportation and parking, and more. The destination-specific AI chat solution provides real-time information through web or mobile.