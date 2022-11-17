Hotjar Acquires PingPong

Hotjar, provider of the Product Experience Insights platform, has acquired user experience research platform provider PingPong to bring user research capabilities to its customers.

With this acquisition and integration, Hotjar customers will have access to user interviews and testing for product development with a panel of more than 175,000 respondents.

"This integration adds a critical layer of insight to product development strategy: directly testing your product face-to-face with the people who matter the most, the end users," said Mohannad Ali, CEO of Hotjar, in a statement. "It also allows product teams to add value by finding opportunities, sorting the data, and acting upon it quickly." "PingPong and Hotjar share a vision for the future of product experience, and that is to give every business the power to create online experiences people love," said Zsolt Kocsmarszky, founder and CEO of PingPong, in a statement. "We're excited to join the Hotjar team and look forward to what the future holds as we continue to build innovative solutions that help product teams around the world better understand, empathize with, and speak to their users."

Contentsquare, an experience analytics solution provider, acquired Hotjar in July 2021.