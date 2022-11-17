DoubleVerify Expands Collaboration with LinkedIn

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual solutions on the LinkedIn Audience Network to help advertisers ensure their campaign impressions are delivered on inventory that aligns with their brand safety, suitability and contextual needs.

DV Authentic Brand Suitability offers customized protection that helps advertisers avoid unsafe and unsuitable content before placing a bid. DV Custom Contextual provides advertisers a scalable solution to reach the right audiences, at the right time.

DV's Semantic Science, a proprietary contextual classification system, powers both DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual technology, identifying more than 200,000 language-independent concepts, using more than 11 million rules to determine the correct meanings of words for companies using solutions like the LinkedIn Audience Network for their marketing.