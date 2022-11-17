DoubleVerify Expands Collaboration with LinkedIn
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual solutions on the LinkedIn Audience Network to help advertisers ensure their campaign impressions are delivered on inventory that aligns with their brand safety, suitability and contextual needs.
DV Authentic Brand Suitability offers customized protection that helps advertisers avoid unsafe and unsuitable content before placing a bid. DV Custom Contextual provides advertisers a scalable solution to reach the right audiences, at the right time.
DV's Semantic Science, a proprietary contextual classification system, powers both DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual technology, identifying more than 200,000 language-independent concepts, using more than 11 million rules to determine the correct meanings of words for companies using solutions like the LinkedIn Audience Network for their marketing.
"Our work with LinkedIn underscores DV's continued leadership position in optimizing media quality and performance holistically across the digital media landscape, providing our advertisers the confidence to invest across channels and environments," said Steven Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "LinkedIn is a leading platform for B2B digital advertising, and we are thrilled to collaborate to support brand suitability and contextual targeting."
"Through our work with DoubleVerify, we're continuing to empower our customers to scale their marketing across our network of publishers to reach and engage a professional audience," said Abhishek Shrivastava, vice president of product at LinkedIn, in a statement. "The evolution of our collaboration reinforces our goal to foster a safe and trusted ecosystem with added controls to help customers drive better value from their campaigns."