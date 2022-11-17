Adludio Adds Deep Learning to Its Ad Platform

Adludio, providers of an artificial intelligence powered interactive mobile advertising platform, has added deep learning to its platform to give users additional measurement and actionable insights.

Using Adludio's platform, clients can input desired metrics for mobile campaigns and receive creative that has been deterministically designed to achieve the desired outcome. Leveraging historical behavioral data and advanced techniques like computer vision, neural networks, natural language processing, and deep learning, the platform processes many thousands of ad categories simultaneously. Analyzing creative, media, audience, sites and inventory data, Adludio's platform can produce campaigns with the right combination of design variables.