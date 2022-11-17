Adludio Adds Deep Learning to Its Ad Platform
Adludio, providers of an artificial intelligence powered interactive mobile advertising platform, has added deep learning to its platform to give users additional measurement and actionable insights.
Using Adludio's platform, clients can input desired metrics for mobile campaigns and receive creative that has been deterministically designed to achieve the desired outcome. Leveraging historical behavioral data and advanced techniques like computer vision, neural networks, natural language processing, and deep learning, the platform processes many thousands of ad categories simultaneously. Analyzing creative, media, audience, sites and inventory data, Adludio's platform can produce campaigns with the right combination of design variables.
"Creative is the most crucial element in this new attention-driven era of advertising, as that's ultimately what is going to captivate consumers or not. With these unique AI-led insights, Adludio has combined creative, media, and data within one unified solution. We intend to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible to produce next-generation mobile advertising for brands that want to stay ahead of the game," Paul Coggins, CEO of Adludio, said in a statement.