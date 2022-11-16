LinkedIn Adds Ad Measurement Tools and Formats
LinkedIn today at its inaugural B2Believe event unveiled tools to help B2B organizations future-proof their marketing strategies against the current economic landscape.
LinkedIn is launching a measurement tool and ad formats to help advertisers measure ROI, ensure they are reaching the right people, and identify how touchpoints across LinkedIn contribute to business outcomes.
The new tools include the following:
- The Revenue Attribution Report, a measurement tool that translates campaign success into financial language that the C-suite and financial stakeholders understand.
- Click to Message Ads, allowing buyers to click on an ad and instantly start a message with the company directly from their LinkedIn feeds. This helps B2B marketers personalize how they engage with potential buyers and understand buyer intent and interest.
- Conversation Starter Ads, which will give buyers more control over the messages they receive in their inboxes by only surfacing those that are most relevant to them.
- A new ad format that will enable marketers to promote individual employee posts, with their approval, from their Company Page.