HubSpot Integrates with WhatsApp
HubSpot has made its native integration for WhatsApp, the messaging platform with more than 2 billion active users worldwide, available to all Marketing Hub and Service Hub customers at the Professional tier and above.
With HubSpot's integration into WhatsApp, teams can connect existing WhatsApp business accounts as a messaging channel to their shared inboxes to communicate with prospects and customers while also leveraging data within HubSpot's CRM.
With the integration, marketing and customer service teams can do the following:
- Track all customer conversations in one unified location.
- Connect with customers using text, images, or videos from within HubSpot.
- Leverage HubSpot's shared inbox, which gives teams a comprehensive view of each customer's conversation history.
- Automate and personalize messages.
"Digital marketing is changing. To reach your customers you must connect in new ways, especially with customers outside the U.S.," said Steph Cuthbertson, chief product officer of HubSpot, in a statement. "That's why we're excited to integrate WhatsApp and launch a richly integrated feature set, including all the unified inbox, automation, and personalization our customers love with our Marketing and Service products. With HubSpot's deeply connected platform, all your connections are automatically measurable so you can track effectiveness and easily tune to maximize your ROI. We're thrilled to give this to our global customers everywhere today."
"Messaging is how people and businesses want to communicate and get business done. Businesses of all sizes are embracing this shift and finding new opportunities to better engage with customers, offer support, and drive sales," said Kyle Jenke, director of partnerships for business messaging at Meta. WhatsApp's parent company, in a statement. "We're excited to work with HubSpot to make WhatsApp available for more businesses to better manage the end-to-end customer journey on our messaging platform."