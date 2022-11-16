HubSpot Integrates with WhatsApp

HubSpot has made its native integration for WhatsApp, the messaging platform with more than 2 billion active users worldwide, available to all Marketing Hub and Service Hub customers at the Professional tier and above.

With HubSpot's integration into WhatsApp, teams can connect existing WhatsApp business accounts as a messaging channel to their shared inboxes to communicate with prospects and customers while also leveraging data within HubSpot's CRM.

With the integration, marketing and customer service teams can do the following:

Track all customer conversations in one unified location.

Connect with customers using text, images, or videos from within HubSpot.

Leverage HubSpot's shared inbox, which gives teams a comprehensive view of each customer's conversation history.

Automate and personalize messages.