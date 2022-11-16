Fractal Launches Asper.ai 

Fractal, a provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions, today launched Asper.ai, an interconnected artificial intelligence solution for consumer goods, manufacturing, and retail that unifies demand planning, sales and distribution, inventory planning, pricing, and promotion all under one umbrella.

"Business success today is defined by how quickly and seamlessly brands are able to make decisions," said Mohit Agarwal, CEO of Asper.ai, in a statement. "Unfortunately, brands, especially in consumer packaged goods, find their efforts constantly undermined by disconnected technology that inhibits their success, not empowering it. Without interconnectedness, the future AI technologies promise, since they debuted decades ago, would still be distant instead of right here right now. Asper.ai looks to solve these challenges by driving interconnectedness through its autonomous decisioning platform."

"The opportunity for AI to unlock efficiency and drive growth is massive," said Pranay Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Fractal, in a statement. "At Fractal, we are constantly looking for ways to help consumer brands tap into new revenue and growth opportunities, and Asper.ai is the next step on the journey. From streamlining cross-function decision-making to boosting pricing and promotion intelligence, we are confident that Asper.ai is setting a new benchmark in AI technology for the consumer goods, manufacturing, and retail industry."