ClickUp Partners with HubSpot

ClickUp, a productivity platform provider, has partnered with HubSpot to offer a two-way sync between their two products.

The ClickUp and HubSpot integration automates manual customer success workflows and provides visibility to all relevant team members on the latest status and next steps. With HubSpot and ClickUp, when client teams move work forward, hand-offs are done automatically and with all the right information. As a result stakeholders can stay on top of each phase of the customer journey as customers progress from delivery to renewal.