ClickUp Partners with HubSpot
ClickUp, a productivity platform provider, has partnered with HubSpot to offer a two-way sync between their two products.
The ClickUp and HubSpot integration automates manual customer success workflows and provides visibility to all relevant team members on the latest status and next steps. With HubSpot and ClickUp, when client teams move work forward, hand-offs are done automatically and with all the right information. As a result stakeholders can stay on top of each phase of the customer journey as customers progress from delivery to renewal.
"I am incredibly proud of this partnership. I have long viewed HubSpot as a role model for the type of business ClickUp aspires to be," said Zeb Evans, CEO and founder of ClickUp, in a statement. "HubSpot redefined the way that marketing is done by creating an entirely new category and building an incredible following along the way. Similarly, ClickUp is changing how companies operate and collaborate together and has built its own devoted community. HubSpot and ClickUp coming together is a true marriage of productivity powerhouses. We can't wait to see all the great things our joint customers will be able to achieve with the combined impact of these dynamic tools."
"Building deeper relationships with customers starts with having a team that's aligned and working together towards creating a better customer experience. That's why I'm so thrilled about our partnership with ClickUp, the power of HubSpot + ClickUp enables growing companies to create strong connections at every point in the buyer journey," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, in a statement. "ClickUp gives teams the ability to create a seamless, collaborative experience at work that results in delightful experiences for its customers. We share a mission to provide organizations with powerful and easy-to-use tools that transform how they do business. I can't wait to see how our partnership helps our shared customers grow and develop more meaningful connections."