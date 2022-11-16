Wipro Launches Retail Solutions Built on the Microsoft Cloud
Wipro has launched a set of retail solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud and Cloud for Retail.
Included in the new offerings is Unified Customer Intelligence, which connects data and insights across the customer lifecycle, enabling a multichannel experience and providing information like customer segmentation, campaign response, promotion effectiveness, and customer loyalty. Other elements include various shelving, stocking, and pricing functions.
"As a Microsoft Cloud for Retail partner, along with our Wipro FullStride Cloud Services portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to unlock the untapped potential of industry clouds and help retailers tackle their biggest challenges," said Deviprasad Rambhatla, Wipro's senior vice president and sector head of retail, services, and transportation for the Americas, in a statement. "This new Experience serves as a testament of our continued focus on empowering global retailers to meet their customers' changing needs with agility and speed."
"We're delighted to see Wipro delivering innovative retail solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud and Microsoft Cloud for Retail," said Shelley Bransten, corporate vice presiden of worldwide retail and consumer goods at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're also excited by the launch of the Wipro Retail Innovation Experience, which will serve as a premier destination for retailers wanting to experience the future of retail today."