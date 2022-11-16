Qumu Launches Qumu Live

Qumu, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, has released Qumu Live, a suite of managed live streaming and production services.

Qumu Live lets users oversee all aspects of planning, hosting and managing live-streamed video on a platform that incorporates analytics, interactive capabilities, social media integrations, captioning, transcription, translation, and related services. Its production and creative services offerings include single- and multicamera shoots, professional video, lighting and sound equipment, and video editing. Through integrations, Qumu Live can also incorporate into live streams interactive elements such as chats, polls and surveys. It also provides comprehensive analytics encompassing viewer metrics, poll reports, and more.

Live streams powered by Qumu Live are delivered to any screen with internet connection. In addition, at venues without reliable internet service, Qumu Live can stream live video via a bonded cellular network.