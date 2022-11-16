Qumu Launches Qumu Live
Qumu, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, has released Qumu Live, a suite of managed live streaming and production services.
Qumu Live lets users oversee all aspects of planning, hosting and managing live-streamed video on a platform that incorporates analytics, interactive capabilities, social media integrations, captioning, transcription, translation, and related services. Its production and creative services offerings include single- and multicamera shoots, professional video, lighting and sound equipment, and video editing. Through integrations, Qumu Live can also incorporate into live streams interactive elements such as chats, polls and surveys. It also provides comprehensive analytics encompassing viewer metrics, poll reports, and more.
Live streams powered by Qumu Live are delivered to any screen with internet connection. In addition, at venues without reliable internet service, Qumu Live can stream live video via a bonded cellular network.
"Qumu has a history of successfully supporting our customers with live streaming best practices and solving complex streaming problems," said Rose Bentley, Qumu's president and CEO, in a statement. "With this new offering, this white-glove service is now available on an as needed basis to everyone.
"This offering combines our proven platform, team of experts, and rich array of partners to manage all the details of your live stream, recommend best practices, and consult on format and interactive aspects to optimize viewer engagement, and do all this in full compliance with your brand look and feel," Bentley added.
Related Articles
Qumu and LiveU Partner on Live Video Capabilities
30 Mar 2022
Qumu's and LiveU's combined capabilities encompass production, delivery, storage, and distribution of broadcast-quality video
Qumu Video Engagement Platform Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace
16 Aug 2022
Qumu's Google Cloud Marketplace launch advances its transformation into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company.