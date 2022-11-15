Scorpion Launches Ranking.AI to Help Companies Improve SEO
Scorpion, a provider of digital marketing technology, has released Ranking.AI to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to businesses by improving search engine rankings, generating leads, and driving more revenue.
Ranking.AI is the outcome of Scorpion's 2021 acquisition of CanIRank and the integration of its technology into Scorpion's Marketing Platform. It everages machine learning to identify opportunities to improve organic rankings on Google. The AI learns as it analyzes Google's more than 200 ranking factors and adapts immediately to drive improved results .
Scorpion Ranking uses the Ranking.AI technology to analyze more than 40,000 unique data points to understand which ranking factors Google is rewarding most. SEO opportunities are then chosen from a library of strategies prioritized for each business and its unique market. After Ranking.AI identifies the most effective strategies, Scorpion's team of SEO experts executes the work. The work and the results are tracked in Scorpion's Marketing Platform.
"Ranking.AI represents the next evolution of more than 10 years of investment in our mission to democratize data science and give local businesses access to the same AI technologies that have revolutionized enterprise marketing at a much more accessible price point," said Scorpion Chief Data Scientist Matt Bentley in a statement.
"In the last 12 months alone, we helped drive more than 15 million leads for businesses across North America, pairing our experts with best-in-class technology to maximize rankings and improve visibility. Our solution is smart, cost-effective, and, most important, it works," said Rustin Kretz, Scorpion's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Google is complicated and constantly changing. Businesses have enough challenges without having to worry about the latest in SEO or how to improve their rankings online. At Scorpion, we are committed to changing the game, and we are determined to help more businesses get found more often."