Scorpion Launches Ranking.AI to Help Companies Improve SEO

Scorpion, a provider of digital marketing technology, has released Ranking.AI to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to businesses by improving search engine rankings, generating leads, and driving more revenue.

Ranking.AI is the outcome of Scorpion's 2021 acquisition of CanIRank and the integration of its technology into Scorpion's Marketing Platform. It everages machine learning to identify opportunities to improve organic rankings on Google. The AI learns as it analyzes Google's more than 200 ranking factors and adapts immediately to drive improved results .

Scorpion Ranking uses the Ranking.AI technology to analyze more than 40,000 unique data points to understand which ranking factors Google is rewarding most. SEO opportunities are then chosen from a library of strategies prioritized for each business and its unique market. After Ranking.AI identifies the most effective strategies, Scorpion's team of SEO experts executes the work. The work and the results are tracked in Scorpion's Marketing Platform.