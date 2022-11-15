Integrate Adds to Its Demand Acceleration Platform

Integrate, a provider of ?B2B precision demand marketing solutions, today released several account-based marketing features in its Demand Acceleration Platform, including Account Profiles, Target Account list import, and Target Account list optimization, which provide greater insight into cross-channel campaign performance by account, automate target account lists from various sources, and ensure more precision with budget spend.

Account Profiles allow for an at-a-glance view into target list reach and engagement and cross-channel marketing performance. Target Account List Import lets users import target account lists from ABM vendors, sales teams, or customer success teams, optimize and customize target account lists at defined intervals. Target Account List Optimization assures an even distribution of opted-in leads from each domain on lists, configured at the source level or at the campaign level.