Snappy Kraken Expands Convos Texting Tool

Snappy Kraken, a marketing technology provider for financial services professionals, has expanded its Convos texting platform for broker-dealers (BDs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

This recent upgrade lets users archive all messages internally via the platform and then, within 24 hours following a firm's request, deliver a record of the message history. Convos provides automated conversation journaling for any email archiving inbox. Convos' journaling capabilities work with Smarsh, Global Relay, Zix, RIA Compliance, and Presults, among others. Convos also enables advisors to automate and track the text opt-in process mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

These compliance solutions are also supported by a built-in partnership with SMS platform provider MyRepChat.

Convos creates an opportunity for advisors to exchange compliant conversations with their prospects and clients, from initially fielding questions to confirming an appointment and facilitating the follow-up. In addition to these client journey milestones, Convos provides an ever-growing library of Leads Never Cold campaigns to drive deep personal engagement and retention.

Additional tools within the latest version of Convos include keyword automations, campaign analytics, received message alerts via SMS and email, and client support collaboration.