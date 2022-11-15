Owler Integrates with Hubspot and Microsoft Teams and Adds Insights

Owler, the business information and insights platform driven by a community of 5 million, has launched integrations with HubSpot and Microsoft Teams and added employee headcount change and revenue change as insights in Owler Max, its sales companion that helps teams monitor accounts, personalize outreach, and discover new prospects.

Owler Max's Hubspot integration allows sales representatives to see critical news and alerts about their deals, prospects and competitors for personalized outreach with top targets. The integration simplifies workflows by automatically generating tasks based on existing deals, company updates, key news events, and leads.

Owler's Microsoft Teams integration allows sales professionals to access Owler's real-time insights from the company profiles they follow in their Teams channels, using relevant news and insights to personalize outreach to prospects.