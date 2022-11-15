Gong Launches Gong Assist to Boost Seller Productivity

Gong, a revenue intelligence provider, today launched Gong Assist to help sales teams maximize revenue opportunities while increasing seller productivity.

Gong Assist is an artificial intelligence-powered engagement system for sellers that automates mundane tasks, monitors opportunities, and recommends next steps.

Delivered in a single dashboard, Gong Assist does the following:

Monitoring opportunities and recommending next steps to generate meaningful interactions with buyers.

Autonomously generating action items and emails with tailored content to send buyers. Assist gives reps templates pre-populated with customized data and context from previous interactions so they can send emails right from within Gong.

Viewing and updating CRM fields with a few clicks within Assist.

Providing visibility for managers into their sales reps' critical action items.

"Sales reps are inundated daily with a tornado of administrative tasks, action items, and buying signals all spread across different systems, and the problem is worse right now as teams are being asked to do more with less during the economic downturn," said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov in a statement. "Gong Assist is an AI-powered system that helps sellers win more deals by minimizing clutter and mundane tasks, alerting them to critical actions, and helping them prioritize their work so they can progress deals more effectively." "As an account executive working 80-100 opportunities at once, the number of tasks can be overwhelming," said Katherine Hutter, account executive at Hotjar, in a statement. "Gong Assist gives me a game plan. It prioritizes all of my action items and puts them in a central dashboard that enables me to maximize my time and act on the most important to-dos. I can keep momentum with my deals and see them through the finish line faster."

Gong today also provided a sneak peek of the Gong Reality Platform's future sales prospecting capabilities with a focus on increasing the quality of prospecting outreach and building predictable sales pipelines in uncertain economic times.