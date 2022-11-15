ZineOne Partners with HCL Software

ZineOne, providers of an in-session marketing platform for real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, today announced its integration with HCL Commerce from HCL Software.

The ZineOne integration with HCL Commerce delivers privacy-compliant and real-time behavioral insights based on consumer purchase propensity, while enabling the optimization of product listings and the activation of artificial intelligence models to improve online conversion rates, increase average order values, and drive incremental e-commerce revenue from anonymous site traffic using in-session intelligence from ZineOne and HCL Commerce real-time personalization.

"Data privacy regulations have top brands looking for innovative ways to convert online customers, and the joint solution between ZineOne and HCL Commerce unlocks incremental revenue by optimizing real-time experiences using in-session intelligence," said Jeff Miller, head of business development at ZineOne, in a statement. "The partnership with ZineOne brings tremendous value to HCL's customers," said Johnn Tinch, global technology director at HCL Commerce, in a statement. "ZineOne infuses its patented machine learning into HCL Software products, such as HCL Commerce, DX, Unica Campaign, and Discover to deliver transformative results."

Suzanne Scott, senior vice president of digital at Tailored Brands,which owns Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, endorsed the joint solution.