Language I/O Is Now Available via Google Chrome Extension

Language I/O, a provider of multilingual customer engagement software and services, has made its platform available via a Google Chrome extension and in the Chrome Web Store.

The new extension enables customer service managers to leverage the platform no matter which CRM system they use. Language I/O's availability on the Chrome Web Store also empowers anyone on the internet to translate the languages of virtually any web content, from websites to unsupported CRMs to web-based email systems.

"At Language I/O, our goal has always been to facilitate companies' efficient communication on a global scale," said Language I/O Chief Innovation Officer Diego Bartolome in a statement. "Not only does the Chrome extension allow organizations to seamlessly provide multilingual support to all of their customers, it expands our platform's capabilities to departments like HR and IT that need to securely translate any web content." "The availability of Language I/O via Chrome extension and the web store marks a significant milestone for the company," said Language I/O Vice President of Product Chris Jacob in a statement. "With Language I/O now more accessible than ever before, it opens the door for more product enhancements and capabilities in the future while allowing us to reach even more customers simultaneously."

Language I/O currently provides translations in more than 150 languages across chat, email, articles, and social support channels.