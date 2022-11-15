Anything Hotel Partners with OpenHotel

Anything Hotel, a hospitality marketing provider, is partnering with OpenHote, a property management systems provider.

"Anything Hotel has been able to help clients across our portfolio and can customize their solutions to fit specific needs," said OpenHotel CEO Jeff Herrin in a statement. "Anything Hotel has a deep industry understanding that most other agencies lack. They have a seasoned, reliable team that is easy to work with and delivers consistent results."

"At Anything Hotel, we pride ourselves in finding the best solutions for our hospitality clients to effectively and efficiently run their business and maximize profit," said Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, CEO and founder of Anything Hotel, in a statement. "And our partnership with OpenHotel provides just that."