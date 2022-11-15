Yumpingo Integrates with Toast

Yumpingo, providers of an experience management platform for hospitality teams, has integrated with the Toast platform to offer real-time customer satisfaction data at the location, server, shift, and dish level across all service styles through Yumpingo's one-minute review.

Toas is a cloud-based digital technology platform for restaurants. Its Toast Partner Ecosystem is a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

Yumpingo's integration with Toast allows customers to order and pay through the Toast platform and leave valuable feedback after each meal.