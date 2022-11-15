Yumpingo Integrates with Toast
Yumpingo, providers of an experience management platform for hospitality teams, has integrated with the Toast platform to offer real-time customer satisfaction data at the location, server, shift, and dish level across all service styles through Yumpingo's one-minute review.
Toas is a cloud-based digital technology platform for restaurants. Its Toast Partner Ecosystem is a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.
Yumpingo's integration with Toast allows customers to order and pay through the Toast platform and leave valuable feedback after each meal.
"The Yumpingo integration provides our restaurant customers the ability to obtain real-time guest satisfaction data and actionable insights that can improve operations," said Keith Corbin, senior director of business development at Toast, in a statement. "We're happy to be working with the Yumpingo team to help solve our industry's biggest challenges."
"We're thrilled to be listed as an integration partner to Toast, where our current and prospective restaurants can now capture seamless guest insights at unprecedented scale to make empowered business decisions that align their entire organization to focus on what matters most to their guests," said George Wetz, chief operating officer of Yumpingo, in a statement. "Toast is an incredible partner who shares our vision to empower restaurant teams to serve their best food and service every day."
Related Articles
Paytronix Partners with Yumpingo
13 Sep 2022
Paytronics and Yumpingo partnership provides restaurants with actionable customer satisfaction data at scale.