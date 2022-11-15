Optimizely Launches DXP on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, has made its content management, commerce, and personalization solutions available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for applications and services for use on the Azure cloud platform.

"Launching Optimizely DXP on Microsoft Azure Marketplace is the next step in helping more organizations unleash their full potential and transform digital experiences," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "The best digital experiences begin with learning from customers, gaining their trust, and using superior intelligence to serve them and drive outcomes. By using Optimizely's DXP with Azure, marketing teams have unlimited possibilities to drive exceptional digital experiences while ensuring the highest level of reliability and security."

"We're pleased to welcome Optimizely to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of Microsoft's Azure Platform, in a statement.